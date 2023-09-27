Data: San Francisco Recreation & Parks; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic led to a resurgence in demand for outdoor wedding spaces in San Francisco — and it's unlikely to diminish anytime soon.

Why it matters: The biggest concerns around outdoor weddings are usually weather-related. And though San Francisco has a host of beautiful open spaces, it's also home to unpredictable gusts, blankets of fog and chillier temperatures — all of which can be seen as deterrents.

Yes, but: The COVID-19 era changed all that.

By the numbers: Wedding reservations for outdoor spaces managed by San Francisco Recreation & Parks more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, according to data shared with Axios.

Agency spokesperson Tamara Aparton told Axios the COVID years impacted the reservations made across all of its venues, both indoor and outdoor.

The city's data on outdoor reservations, though, shows the surge in 2021 and 2022 is likely to replicate itself by the end of the year.

Of note: Reservations can be made up to one year prior to the date of the wedding.

What to watch: Analysts predict that America's rising preference for outdoor and theme-based weddings will contribute to the wedding planning market's growth.