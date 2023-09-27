17 mins ago - News

Demand for outdoor weddings still climbing after pandemic

Shawna Chen
Data: San Francisco Recreation & Parks; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: San Francisco Recreation & Parks; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic led to a resurgence in demand for outdoor wedding spaces in San Francisco — and it's unlikely to diminish anytime soon.

Why it matters: The biggest concerns around outdoor weddings are usually weather-related. And though San Francisco has a host of beautiful open spaces, it's also home to unpredictable gusts, blankets of fog and chillier temperatures — all of which can be seen as deterrents.

Yes, but: The COVID-19 era changed all that.

By the numbers: Wedding reservations for outdoor spaces managed by San Francisco Recreation & Parks more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, according to data shared with Axios.

  • Agency spokesperson Tamara Aparton told Axios the COVID years impacted the reservations made across all of its venues, both indoor and outdoor.
  • The city's data on outdoor reservations, though, shows the surge in 2021 and 2022 is likely to replicate itself by the end of the year.

Of note: Reservations can be made up to one year prior to the date of the wedding.

What to watch: Analysts predict that America's rising preference for outdoor and theme-based weddings will contribute to the wedding planning market's growth.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more