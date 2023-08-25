Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We did it, we made it to the weekend. And as per usual, the city has a plethora of activities.

Here are a few ideas for you:

🎡 Hit up the first-ever Civic Center Carnival, featuring a Ferris wheel, a super slide, fun house, games, rides and more. Friday from 2:30-9:30pm. Saturday from 12:30pm-9pm. Sunday from noon-8pm, on Fulton Street between Main Library and the Asian Art Museum.

🎶 Over in McLaren Park on Saturday, concert series Due South is back at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater featuring Cherry Glazerr, Momma and King Isis. Free. 2:30-6pm.

🍿 Catch a flick on the cheap as part of National Cinema Day on Sunday, when a number of theaters will screen movies for $4 a ticket. Participating locations include the Regal Stonestown Galleria and the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission.

👻 Check out the Ghost King Parade as part of the inaugural Hungry Ghost Festival in Chinatown on Saturday. 4-9pm.

🐶 Adopt a senior dog at Muttville's Dogtown Adoptathon on Saturday and Sunday. 11am-4pm at Muttville.