What to do this weekend in San Francisco
We did it, we made it to the weekend. And as per usual, the city has a plethora of activities.
Here are a few ideas for you:
🎡 Hit up the first-ever Civic Center Carnival, featuring a Ferris wheel, a super slide, fun house, games, rides and more. Friday from 2:30-9:30pm. Saturday from 12:30pm-9pm. Sunday from noon-8pm, on Fulton Street between Main Library and the Asian Art Museum.
🎶 Over in McLaren Park on Saturday, concert series Due South is back at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater featuring Cherry Glazerr, Momma and King Isis. Free. 2:30-6pm.
🍿 Catch a flick on the cheap as part of National Cinema Day on Sunday, when a number of theaters will screen movies for $4 a ticket. Participating locations include the Regal Stonestown Galleria and the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission.
👻 Check out the Ghost King Parade as part of the inaugural Hungry Ghost Festival in Chinatown on Saturday. 4-9pm.
🐶 Adopt a senior dog at Muttville's Dogtown Adoptathon on Saturday and Sunday. 11am-4pm at Muttville.
