2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in San Francisco

Megan Rose Dickey
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We did it, we made it to the weekend. And as per usual, the city has a plethora of activities.

Here are a few ideas for you:

🎡 Hit up the first-ever Civic Center Carnival, featuring a Ferris wheel, a super slide, fun house, games, rides and more. Friday from 2:30-9:30pm. Saturday from 12:30pm-9pm. Sunday from noon-8pm, on Fulton Street between Main Library and the Asian Art Museum.

🎶 Over in McLaren Park on Saturday, concert series Due South is back at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater featuring Cherry Glazerr, Momma and King Isis. Free. 2:30-6pm.

🍿 Catch a flick on the cheap as part of National Cinema Day on Sunday, when a number of theaters will screen movies for $4 a ticket. Participating locations include the Regal Stonestown Galleria and the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission.

👻 Check out the Ghost King Parade as part of the inaugural Hungry Ghost Festival in Chinatown on Saturday. 4-9pm.

🐶 Adopt a senior dog at Muttville's Dogtown Adoptathon on Saturday and Sunday. 11am-4pm at Muttville.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more