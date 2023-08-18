2 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in San Francisco
Lots to do this weekend in San Francisco, from block parties to free music at Stern Grove.
Here's what the city has in store for you:
Friday
🎵 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop block party
- Food and music outside the Oakland Museum of California from 5-9pm.
Saturday
- Food, art, tattoo flash sale and more.
- Noon-5pm on Excelsior Avenue in between Mission and Paris streets.
- Low-rider car hopping contest.
- 9am-4pm at Pier 30-32. $20 to attend.
Sunday
🎶 Stern Grove Festival: The Flaming Lips with Alan Paloma (Neon Indian DJ set)
- 2pm at Stern Grove.
- 10am-4pm at the Hall of Flowers in Golden Gate Park.
