Lots to do this weekend in San Francisco, from block parties to free music at Stern Grove.

Here's what the city has in store for you:

Friday

🎵 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop block party

Food and music outside the Oakland Museum of California from 5-9pm.

Saturday

🎉 Excelsior block party

Food, art, tattoo flash sale and more.

Noon-5pm on Excelsior Avenue in between Mission and Paris streets.

🚘 King of the Streets

Low-rider car hopping contest.

9am-4pm at Pier 30-32. $20 to attend.

Sunday

🎶 Stern Grove Festival: The Flaming Lips with Alan Paloma (Neon Indian DJ set)

2pm at Stern Grove.

💐 Dahlia show and competition