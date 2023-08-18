2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in San Francisco

Megan Rose Dickey
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Lots to do this weekend in San Francisco, from block parties to free music at Stern Grove.

Here's what the city has in store for you:

Friday

🎵 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop block party

  • Food and music outside the Oakland Museum of California from 5-9pm.

Saturday

🎉 Excelsior block party

  • Food, art, tattoo flash sale and more.
  • Noon-5pm on Excelsior Avenue in between Mission and Paris streets.

🚘 King of the Streets

  • Low-rider car hopping contest.
  • 9am-4pm at Pier 30-32. $20 to attend.

Sunday

🎶 Stern Grove Festival: The Flaming Lips with Alan Paloma (Neon Indian DJ set)

  • 2pm at Stern Grove.

💐 Dahlia show and competition

  • 10am-4pm at the Hall of Flowers in Golden Gate Park.
avatar

