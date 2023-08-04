2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in the Bay Area: Aug. 4-6

There's so much happening this weekend I almost wish I had a Time-Turner — that's a Harry Potter reference — so I can attend them all.

Free National Parks Day

Entry to all national parks and monuments, including Muir Woods and Yosemite, is free Friday. You can also board for free all of the historic vessels at the Hyde Street Pier of San Francisco's Maritime National Historical Park.

50 Years of Hip-Hop

This month, the Oakland Museum of California is hosting live music and food trucks every Friday to celebrate hip-hop culture.

  • The first concert, from 5 to 9pm, will explore the genre's roots and feature DJ Jahi, a drum circle hosted by Diamano Coura and more.

2023 World Dog Surfing Championships

Watch dog surfers from across the nation show off their "pawsome" moves at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Saturday from 9am-12:30pm.

  • Fun fact: The concept of dog surfing competitions originated in the Bay Area.
