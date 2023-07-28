Things to do in San Francisco: July 28-30
Made it to the weekend! Here are a few things to check out before we return to Monday.
Me Llaman Calle
🎨 A new exhibit, titled "Me Llaman Calle: The Monumental Art of Juana Alicia," debuts with an opening reception Friday from 6-8pm at the San Francisco Arts Commission's Main Gallery.
- The exhibit celebrates several of artist Juana Alicia Araiza's renowned mural works around the Bay Area as well as new pieces focused on a Yucatec Mayan myth.
SF Mime Troupe
🎤 Catch the Mime Troupe's performance of "BREAKDOWN: A New Musical" at the Yerba Buena Gardens Saturday from 2-4pm. The show is free and offers satirical commentary on mental illness.
Aloha By the Bay
🏝️ Japantown will present a pop-up event with Hawaiian music and a hula festival on Saturday from 12-5pm at the Peace Plaza. The line-up includes Ei Nei, Faith Ako and more.
Reggae in the Park
🎼 Special guests OG the DJ and Sommertime Flow join Irie Dole and DJ Guid8nce with sets for Crucial Reggae Sunday from 4:30-7:30pm at Golden Gate Bandshell this Sunday.
