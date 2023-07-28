Things to do in San Francisco: July 28-30

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Made it to the weekend! Here are a few things to check out before we return to Monday.

Me Llaman Calle

🎨 A new exhibit, titled "Me Llaman Calle: The Monumental Art of Juana Alicia," debuts with an opening reception Friday from 6-8pm at the San Francisco Arts Commission's Main Gallery.

The exhibit celebrates several of artist Juana Alicia Araiza's renowned mural works around the Bay Area as well as new pieces focused on a Yucatec Mayan myth.

SF Mime Troupe

🎤 Catch the Mime Troupe's performance of "BREAKDOWN: A New Musical" at the Yerba Buena Gardens Saturday from 2-4pm. The show is free and offers satirical commentary on mental illness.

Aloha By the Bay

🏝️ Japantown will present a pop-up event with Hawaiian music and a hula festival on Saturday from 12-5pm at the Peace Plaza. The line-up includes Ei Nei, Faith Ako and more.

Reggae in the Park

🎼 Special guests OG the DJ and Sommertime Flow join Irie Dole and DJ Guid8nce with sets for Crucial Reggae Sunday from 4:30-7:30pm at Golden Gate Bandshell this Sunday.