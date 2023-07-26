27 mins ago - News

Barbenheimer's ties to Northern California

Shawna Chen
Photo of Margot Robbie at a red carpet premiere for "Barbie" on the left and a separate photo of Cillian Murphy at a red carpet premiere for "Oppenheimer" on the right

Actors Margot Robbie) and Cillian Murphy attend red carpet premieres for their respective movies in July. Photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage and Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Summer blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" opened this past Friday — and both have connections to Northern California.

The intrigue: Greta Gerwig, the director of "Barbie," was born and raised in Sacramento, which served as the inspiration for her award-winning 2017 film "Lady Bird."

  • Prior to developing the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer taught at UC Berkeley as a physics professor. Some scenes in "Oppenheimer," which chronicles his life, were shot on the college campus.

State of play: People in San Francisco, Oakland and San José have an overwhelmingly higher interest in "Barbie" over "Oppenheimer," according to Google Trends data comparing the two films.

  • Even before they premiered, local searches for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" trailed searches for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."
  • It seems the Barbenheimer fever that swept the nation had less of an effect in the Bay Area, where searches for the mashed-up term were lower compared to some other U.S. metro areas.

Caveat: One Google search doesn't necessarily translate into actually watching the movie.

The big picture: "Barbie" made history this weekend, bringing in $162 million to claim the top spot. It broke the record for the biggest opening for a director who is a woman.

  • "Oppenheimer," a distant second, hauled in $82 million.
  • Local theater owners are pinning their hopes on the two films to help revive and sustain ticket sales.
