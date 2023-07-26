Barbenheimer's ties to Northern California
Summer blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" opened this past Friday — and both have connections to Northern California.
The intrigue: Greta Gerwig, the director of "Barbie," was born and raised in Sacramento, which served as the inspiration for her award-winning 2017 film "Lady Bird."
- Prior to developing the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer taught at UC Berkeley as a physics professor. Some scenes in "Oppenheimer," which chronicles his life, were shot on the college campus.
State of play: People in San Francisco, Oakland and San José have an overwhelmingly higher interest in "Barbie" over "Oppenheimer," according to Google Trends data comparing the two films.
- Even before they premiered, local searches for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" trailed searches for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."
- It seems the Barbenheimer fever that swept the nation had less of an effect in the Bay Area, where searches for the mashed-up term were lower compared to some other U.S. metro areas.
Caveat: One Google search doesn't necessarily translate into actually watching the movie.
The big picture: "Barbie" made history this weekend, bringing in $162 million to claim the top spot. It broke the record for the biggest opening for a director who is a woman.
- "Oppenheimer," a distant second, hauled in $82 million.
- Local theater owners are pinning their hopes on the two films to help revive and sustain ticket sales.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.