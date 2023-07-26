Share on email (opens in new window)

Actors Margot Robbie) and Cillian Murphy attend red carpet premieres for their respective movies in July. Photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage and Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Summer blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" opened this past Friday — and both have connections to Northern California.

The intrigue: Greta Gerwig, the director of "Barbie," was born and raised in Sacramento, which served as the inspiration for her award-winning 2017 film "Lady Bird."

Prior to developing the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer taught at UC Berkeley as a physics professor. Some scenes in "Oppenheimer," which chronicles his life, were shot on the college campus.

State of play: People in San Francisco, Oakland and San José have an overwhelmingly higher interest in "Barbie" over "Oppenheimer," according to Google Trends data comparing the two films.

Even before they premiered, local searches for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" trailed searches for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

It seems the Barbenheimer fever that swept the nation had less of an effect in the Bay Area, where searches for the mashed-up term were lower compared to some other U.S. metro areas.

Caveat: One Google search doesn't necessarily translate into actually watching the movie.

The big picture: "Barbie" made history this weekend, bringing in $162 million to claim the top spot. It broke the record for the biggest opening for a director who is a woman.