We're nearing the end of July. Here's what's up this weekend.

World Cup Village

⚽️ San Francisco is hosting free public screenings of Team USA's matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer. The first one kicks off Friday night at The Crossing at East Cut, where there will be a watch party for Team USA's game against Vietnam.

Chinatown Lion Dance Festival

🐲 The festival returns for its second year on Saturday and Sunday with over 14 performances from lion dance, martial arts, and dance troupes and schools. The event spans 11am to 4pm in Portsmouth Square.

Barbie Party

🍿 Dress up in your best Barbie-inspired fit to celebrate the new film's release at Oasis on Friday at 10pm. There will be pop-up drag performances by The Monster Show as well as candy pop mashups.

SF Marathon

🏃‍♀️ Cheer people on at the annual marathon or run it yourself on Sunday. The race kicks off at 5:15am at the Embarcadero at Mission and covers 26.2 miles until the finish line at the Embarcadero at Folsom.