Cal State lacks accountability processes for sexual misconduct, report finds

The 23-campus California State University, the U.S.' largest four-year public university system, has systematically failed to properly respond to allegations of sexual misconduct, discrimination and bullying, according to a new report from the law firm Cozen O'Connor.

State of play: The CSU Board of Trustees commissioned the report after a USA Today investigation revealed last year that then-CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro mishandled claims of sexual harassment against a senior administrator while he was serving as president of CSU's Fresno campus.

Castro did not discipline the administrator and instead let his behavior continue, USA Today reported. Ultimately, the administrator was given a $260,000 settlement and letter of recommendation for future employment, according to a settlement agreement obtained by the news outlet.

Castro, who became CSU chancellor just weeks after the settlement, resigned in February 2022 after fallout from the probe.

The need for more accountability and oversight, however, wasn't limited to the Fresno campus, Cozen O'Connor found in its assessment.

Driving the news: The new report highlights a string of misconduct claims from 2020 to 2022, including alleged sexual harassment of employees by a university president's husband, alleged inappropriate touching by athletics trainers and alleged death threats by a professor who was in a relationship with a graduate student.

In many cases, campuses were unable to adequately enforce applicable university policies or state and federal laws like Title IX due to severe understaffing, per the report.

Lack of clear, centralized and consistent processes for tracking and managing reported incidents led to difficulties coordinating across the CSU system and left people feeling vulnerable.

CSU also failed to establish practices for responding to other conduct concerns like bullying and other unprofessional behaviors, the report added.

What they're saying: These failures altogether eroded trust in CSU's ability to handle allegations, the report noted.

"We repeatedly heard the perception that 'nothing happens' when a report is made, that the bar is too high for an individual to bring a complaint, and that the university 'doesn't care,'" Cozen O’Connor reported, adding that there remains a need for holding "individuals accountable for conduct that violates policy."

Interim chancellor Jolene Koester said in a written statement that Monday's report provides "a pathway that moves us from where we have fallen short to a stronger and more vital university system."

"We will not squander this opportunity," Koester added. "We will get this right. The CSU's mission and core values demand it and our community deserves it."

Of note: Mildred García will serve as CSU’s next chancellor as it moves into this next phase. She will be the first Latina in the role.