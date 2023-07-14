2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in San Francisco: July 15-16

Megan Rose Dickey
Illustration of a cherry pie with "weekend" cut out of the crust.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We did it. Another workweek in the books.

  • We've got a slate of weekend activities in the Bay. Here's how to celebrate:

Hayes Valley Carnival

  • Featuring airborne Circus Bella, music, food and carnival games.
  • Saturday, noon-4pm at Proxy SF (432 Octavia St.). Free.

"Sound of Music" Sing-a-Long

  • Saturday, 2pm at the San Francisco Symphony. Tickets start at $25.

Stern Grove Festival

  • Performances from Angelique Kidjo, Jupiter & Okwess, and DJ Lady Ryan.
  • Sunday. Doors open at noon, show starts at 2pm. Free.
