What to do this weekend in San Francisco: July 15-16
We did it. Another workweek in the books.
- We've got a slate of weekend activities in the Bay. Here's how to celebrate:
- Featuring airborne Circus Bella, music, food and carnival games.
- Saturday, noon-4pm at Proxy SF (432 Octavia St.). Free.
- Saturday, 2pm at the San Francisco Symphony. Tickets start at $25.
- Performances from Angelique Kidjo, Jupiter & Okwess, and DJ Lady Ryan.
- Sunday. Doors open at noon, show starts at 2pm. Free.
