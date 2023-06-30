2 hours ago - Things to Do

San Francisco weekend guide

Megan Rose Dickey
Welcome to the weekend. Here's what's on tap.

"Space Claw" Art Show

  • Friday, 7-10pm at RVCA SF Art Gallery

Art Walk SF

  • Block party along Divisadero Street between McAllister and Fell streets.
  • Saturday, noon-5pm.

Fillmore Jazz Festival

  • Live music, food and other vendors.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm on Fillmore Street between Geary Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.
