San Francisco weekend guide
Welcome to the weekend. Here's what's on tap.
- Art exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sutro Tower, featuring art from Emily Fromm and George Rocha of Iris Skateboards.
- Friday, 7-10pm at RVCA SF Art Gallery
- Block party along Divisadero Street between McAllister and Fell streets.
- Saturday, noon-5pm.
- Live music, food and other vendors.
- Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm on Fillmore Street between Geary Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.
