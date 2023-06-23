4 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in San Francisco: June 23-24

Shawna Chen
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

It's San Francisco's famed Pride Weekend.

  • In addition to the myriad of activities happening to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, here's what else is going on.
Fort Mason Night Market
  • The nighttime street food festival will hold its last spring event Friday from 5-10pm at the Fort Mason Center parking lot. The market will feature over 25 food trucks in addition to a cocktail bar and live music.
Tech Roast Show
  • Socially Inept, a touring band that describes its members as "rogue tech comedians," is promising to "publicly shame tech nerds for the unspeakable horrors they have so awkwardly unleashed."
  • The event will take place Friday at the Marines' Memorial Theatre 8-9:30pm; tickets are $48-$115.
Táchira Flamenco
  • Táchira Flamenco Dance & Music Theatre is performing its last show of the spring season on Saturday from 5:30-7pm at Peña Pachamama.
  • The Spanish art form is vibrant with mesmerizing rhythms, footwork and song. General admission is $25.
"Long Live Drag"
  • Drag performers Miss Shugana and Madd Dogg 20/20 will host an evening of performances, laughs and more on Saturday as a tribute to the late icon Heklina. The show kick offs 6:30pm at W San Francisco. Entry is free.
avatar

San Franciscopostcard

