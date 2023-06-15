San Francisco’s new drag laureate picks her faves
San Francisco's new drag laureate is settling into her role and getting acquainted with local community members.
- Check out some of D'Arcy Drollinger's top picks for food, entertainment and more.
📺 All-time favorite TV show: Original "Charlie's Angels" — "Showing my age, but Season One with Farrah Fawcett is the holy grail."
🎧 Playlist for makeup routine: "I've got Jessie Ware on repeat. The new album is great ... totally like disco fantasy."
🍹 Favorite SF spot other than Oasis: Powerhouse bar.
🍽️ Favorite food or dish: "I would go with a steak. I also wouldn't say no to some oysters and the chicken at Zuni Café."
💫 Favorite "RuPaul's Drag Race" season (after 71 seconds of contemplation): "Maybe Season Five — I love Jinkx and Alaska is such a dear friend."
