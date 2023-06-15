San Francisco’s new drag laureate picks her faves

Share on email (opens in new window)

D'Arcy Drollinger as Samantha (left) with the cast of "Sex and the City Live!" at Oasis in June 2019. Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco's new drag laureate is settling into her role and getting acquainted with local community members.

Check out some of D'Arcy Drollinger's top picks for food, entertainment and more.

📺 All-time favorite TV show: Original "Charlie's Angels" — "Showing my age, but Season One with Farrah Fawcett is the holy grail."

🎧 Playlist for makeup routine: "I've got Jessie Ware on repeat. The new album is great ... totally like disco fantasy."

🍹 Favorite SF spot other than Oasis: Powerhouse bar.

🍽️ Favorite food or dish: "I would go with a steak. I also wouldn't say no to some oysters and the chicken at Zuni Café."

💫 Favorite "RuPaul's Drag Race" season (after 71 seconds of contemplation): "Maybe Season Five — I love Jinkx and Alaska is such a dear friend."