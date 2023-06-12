Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes 200 largest U.S. cities; Chart: Axios Visuals

In case you need another reminder, money doesn't go as far in San Francisco's housing market as it does in other places.

Driving the news: A monthly rent of $1,500 can get you a bite-sized 335.8-square-foot apartment in San Francisco, much smaller than the national average of 782 square feet, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

Within Northern California, you can get more bang for your buck in places like Fresno, Visalia and Stockton.

But if you insist on staying in the Bay Area, Oakland will likely be your best bet.

The big picture: The rental market is thriving as homes for sale are limited and interest rates are high. Gen Zers are also prioritizing location over home size, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.

Those renters are influencing development in big cities, from smaller floor plans to next-level amenities and conveniences.

Between the lines: Smaller cities with big apartments are on the rise, especially in tech hubs that draw jobseekers, says Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, sister company of RentCafe.

Also, millennials are seeking more space as they age and build families.

Of note: Researchers considered the rent-to-space ratio in buildings with 50 units or more across the 200 biggest U.S. cities.

Be smart: Rent is rising faster than income nationwide.

The median U.S. renter is spending close to 30% of their monthly income on an average rent, per the latest report from Moody's Analytics, an economic research firm.

Yes, but: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country, according to a recent analysis from Redfin.