Mayor Breed calls for federal intervention in fentanyl crisis
Mayor London Breed is leading two dozen mayors in calling for the Biden administration to ramp up enforcement and prosecution of high-level fentanyl drug traffickers and dealers as San Francisco and other U.S. cities struggle to tackle the drug flow's "outmatched" scale.
Driving the news: In a resolution adopted by the United States Conference of Mayors this week, the bipartisan group of mayors emphasized the need to amplify public communications about drug safety and open-air markets, including online and social media sales.
- They're also urging the federal government to bolster collaboration with local authorities in taking down drug trafficking.
What she's saying: "Locally we are doing all we can to address the challenges of open-air drug dealing of fentanyl in our community," Breed said in a written statement.
- "Despite the strong and laudable efforts of our local law enforcement agencies, we know San Francisco — and cities across the United States — needs more support. The trafficking and dealing of fentanyl is a national crisis, and requires a robust response from the federal government."
