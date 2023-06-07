Mayor London Breed speaks at the grand opening of Maceo May Apartments in Treasure Island on May 18. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mayor London Breed is leading two dozen mayors in calling for the Biden administration to ramp up enforcement and prosecution of high-level fentanyl drug traffickers and dealers as San Francisco and other U.S. cities struggle to tackle the drug flow's "outmatched" scale.

Driving the news: In a resolution adopted by the United States Conference of Mayors this week, the bipartisan group of mayors emphasized the need to amplify public communications about drug safety and open-air markets, including online and social media sales.

They're also urging the federal government to bolster collaboration with local authorities in taking down drug trafficking.

What she's saying: "Locally we are doing all we can to address the challenges of open-air drug dealing of fentanyl in our community," Breed said in a written statement.