Bay Area's 2023 James Beard finalists

Guests attend the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday. Photo: Jeff Schear via Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation

Three finalists represented the Bay Area at the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards this year.

Why it matters: The medals ultimately went to other establishments, but don't let that deter you from sampling their incredible food and drink.

🍳 Nominated for Best Chef California: Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread in Healdsburg.

The husband-and-wife team runs a farm that supplies produce to their restaurant, which offers a 11-course tasting menu and seasonal American dishes.

🥐 Nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Vince Bugtong of Abacá in San Francisco.

The Filipino Californian restaurant showcases a variety of freshly baked pastries prepared by Bugtong, including a crème crûlée tart made with ube cold foam.

🍷 Nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Lazy Bear in San Francisco.