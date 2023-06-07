1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Bay Area's 2023 James Beard finalists
Three finalists represented the Bay Area at the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards this year.
Why it matters: The medals ultimately went to other establishments, but don't let that deter you from sampling their incredible food and drink.
🍳 Nominated for Best Chef California: Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread in Healdsburg.
- The husband-and-wife team runs a farm that supplies produce to their restaurant, which offers a 11-course tasting menu and seasonal American dishes.
🥐 Nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Vince Bugtong of Abacá in San Francisco.
- The Filipino Californian restaurant showcases a variety of freshly baked pastries prepared by Bugtong, including a crème crûlée tart made with ube cold foam.
🍷 Nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Lazy Bear in San Francisco.
- The wine list at Lazy Bear, which serves New American cuisine, has over 1,700 selections and a collection of mature California vintages.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.