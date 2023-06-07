1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bay Area's 2023 James Beard finalists

Shawna Chen
Photo of guests standing at a table of hor d'oeuvres while they speak with a worker

Guests attend the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday. Photo: Jeff Schear via Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation

Three finalists represented the Bay Area at the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards this year.

Why it matters: The medals ultimately went to other establishments, but don't let that deter you from sampling their incredible food and drink.

🍳 Nominated for Best Chef California: Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread in Healdsburg.

  • The husband-and-wife team runs a farm that supplies produce to their restaurant, which offers a 11-course tasting menu and seasonal American dishes.

🥐 Nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Vince Bugtong of Abacá in San Francisco.

  • The Filipino Californian restaurant showcases a variety of freshly baked pastries prepared by Bugtong, including a crème crûlée tart made with ube cold foam.

🍷 Nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Lazy Bear in San Francisco.

  • The wine list at Lazy Bear, which serves New American cuisine, has over 1,700 selections and a collection of mature California vintages.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more