Twelve years after San Francisco became the first city to create an automatic college fund for public school students, some of the first kindergarteners to benefit from the program are heading off to college.

Why it matters: Research has shown that kids with saving accounts are up to seven times more likely to attend college than those without.

The fund won't cover the majority of college costs or solve college affordability, but it will "change the trajectory of that student's life and their ability to see themselves as someone who can go to college," Amanda Kahn Fried, chief of policy and communications in the city treasurer's office, told the SF Chronicle.

Details: The fund started with 600 low-income kindergarteners before expanding to automatically apply to every child enrolled in the district. Each account started with $50.

The city now manages $15 million on deposit across over 52,000 student accounts, which are interest-bearing and don't require paperwork from parents or guardians. Half of participating families qualify for free or reduced price lunch.

Members of the graduating class of 2023 who have had accounts since kindergarten each have a current balance of $1,422 on average — 28 times the amount originally invested, according to city officials.

Of note: The city designed the program, which launched under then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and has since been replicated in 38 states, so students can only withdraw the money for educational expenses after high school.