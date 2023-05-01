Isaias Gomez's "GG Reflection," one of five new designs that will debut on San Francisco library cards this summer. Image: Courtesy of San Francisco Public Library

San Francisco Public Library will be releasing library cards with colorful new designs after more than 2,700 people voted for their favorite works from an exhibition of artworks inspired by the library.

Driving the news: The competition was hosted in partnership with local nonprofit Creativity Explored, an art studio for people with developmental disabilities.

Isaias Gomez's architectural illustration of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco cityscape, titled "GG Reflection," received the most votes from the public.

Through the manipulation of digital filters and paint tools, he was able to recreate a glowing quality in the lights of the city skyline at night, according to the library.

Four other artists' designs will also feature on SFPL library cards: Andrew Wong's "Goodnight Moon," Guadalupe Ramos' "Victoriana Dream on Steiner Street," Nubia Ortega's "Untitled" and Hiro Medina's "A Pecking Good Read."