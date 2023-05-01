20 mins ago - News
San Francisco to debut upgraded library card designs
San Francisco Public Library will be releasing library cards with colorful new designs after more than 2,700 people voted for their favorite works from an exhibition of artworks inspired by the library.
Driving the news: The competition was hosted in partnership with local nonprofit Creativity Explored, an art studio for people with developmental disabilities.
- Isaias Gomez's architectural illustration of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco cityscape, titled "GG Reflection," received the most votes from the public.
- Through the manipulation of digital filters and paint tools, he was able to recreate a glowing quality in the lights of the city skyline at night, according to the library.
Four other artists' designs will also feature on SFPL library cards: Andrew Wong's "Goodnight Moon," Guadalupe Ramos' "Victoriana Dream on Steiner Street," Nubia Ortega's "Untitled" and Hiro Medina's "A Pecking Good Read."
- Check out their works, and get your card this summer.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.