Things to do in San Francisco this weekend

🍺 Speakeasy Ales & Lagers' 2023 ​​Winterfest Beer & Comedy Festival is nearing its end — head over Friday night for a lineup of seasonal Speakeasy Beers and comedy.

🎉 Join the Bay Area's South Asian community in welcoming spring with a Holi festival of colors and Bollywood dance party at The Crossing at East Cut from 4-8pm Saturday.

🍭 Take your kids aboard the Bay Kids Cruise 11:30am-2pm on Sunday in Alameda. They'll have an array of activities to choose from, including face painting, game shows, dance contests and performances by characters ranging from Mario Bros. and the Minions to Black Panther and more.

🚤 The annual Opening Day on the Bay — Broadway-themed this year — kicks off Sunday morning near the Presidio's shores and will feature a boat parade.

🎻 Symphony San Jose presents Disney and Pixar's "Coco" in concert, featuring the musical score performed live to a screening of the beloved film. The show is 7pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.