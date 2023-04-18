April spotlights climate action in San Francisco
The month of April in San Francisco is all about our precious climate.
Driving the news: April marks a number of climate-related events, including Climate Action Month, Climate Week and, of course, Earth Day.
Why it matters: Climate change is contributing to a health crisis, in part due to extreme heat, air pollution and illnesses linked to severe storms.
State of play: San Francisco Environment's fifth annual Climate Action Month kicked off April 1 with a variety of events and workshops designed to help residents "make a powerful and lasting impact."
- On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed plans to give remarks at Climate Action Week about the city's plans to address climate change.
- Plus, the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day is April 22. Earth Day SF will feature music, food and art at the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park.
What to watch: San Francisco has an ambitious plan to be a net-zero emissions city by 2040.
- "The biggest issue … is fossil fuels," Tyrone Jue, the acting director of SF Environment, previously told Axios. "That addresses the bulk of the emissions from both the building sector and the transportation sector."
- Adopted in 2021, the net-zero emissions goal's success would hinge on everyone in the city transitioning to electric vehicles, riding fully electric buses, biking or walking as their mode of transportation, Jue said.
