April spotlights climate action in San Francisco

A climate action demonstrator shares views via stuffed animal in Rome last month. Photo:Vincenzo Nuzzolese/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The month of April in San Francisco is all about our precious climate.

Driving the news: April marks a number of climate-related events, including Climate Action Month, Climate Week and, of course, Earth Day.

Why it matters: Climate change is contributing to a health crisis, in part due to extreme heat, air pollution and illnesses linked to severe storms.

State of play: San Francisco Environment's fifth annual Climate Action Month kicked off April 1 with a variety of events and workshops designed to help residents "make a powerful and lasting impact."

On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed plans to give remarks at Climate Action Week about the city's plans to address climate change.

Plus, the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day is April 22. Earth Day SF will feature music, food and art at the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park.

What to watch: San Francisco has an ambitious plan to be a net-zero emissions city by 2040.