What to do in San Francisco this weekend

Beyond 415 Day, there's lots happening in the city and beyond this weekend.

Over at the Museum of the African Diaspora, a new exhibit called "Black Venus" is on display through Aug. 20 in celebration of Black femininity and beauty.

Get hyped for the return of cherry blossoms as part of the 56th annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

The parade is Sunday from 1 to 3pm, starting at Post and Buchanan streets.

Don't miss actor Kal Penn at USF's War Memorial Gymnasium as part of the university's Silk Speaker Series.

Classic car lovers, unite! SF Ocean Beach Hot Rods, Kustoms and Classics is Sunday from 7 to 11am at Ocean Beach, on the Great Highway and Lincoln Way.