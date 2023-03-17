What to do in San Francisco this weekend

There are a number of events celebrating St. Patrick's Day, including a block party starting at 1:30pm Friday and a pub crawl Saturday.

But if that's not your vibe, the West Coast Craft Market will host more than 100 artists and designers at Fort Mason Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Over in the Lower Haight, get your steps in and your culture on at an art walk Saturday evening from 5-8pm.

Track down a chopped cheese sandwich at Konjoe Burger or Shrimp'n Ain't Eazy in San Jose. Or, try to grab one at City Chopped, a San Francisco pop-up, before they sell out. H/t to the SF Chronicle for putting me on to these.