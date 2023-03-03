It's only right that our city's most distinctively Shazamed song was "Big Steppin,'" written and performed by San Francisco native Stunnaman02.

The big picture: Shazam is a music recognition app that identifies a song and its artist from a few bars of melody. Axios' Erin Davis identified the songs that were Shazamed in San Francisco more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

Pop music was Shazamed more than any other genre in SF last year, followed by hip-hop and rock.

Alternative and R&B/soul rounded out the top five most Shazamed genres.

How it works: The 100 most Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 U.S. cities.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Zoom in: You might recognize Jordan Gomes, more commonly known by his stage name Stunnaman02, from his role in the film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."

In 2021, "Big Steppin'" went viral, resulting in videos featuring the Golden State Warriors and even San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

SF's top 10 Shazamed artists were: Drake, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Future and SZA.