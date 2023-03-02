Federal tax deadline delayed for most Californians

Tax season is upon us. Or, is it?

What's happening: Late last week, the Internal Revenue Service announced California residents living in areas impacted by this year's severe storms will now have until October 16 to file their federal tax returns for 2022.

Previously, the IRS had pushed the deadline back one month — from April 15 to May 15.

Details: Residents in all nine Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, are eligible for the extension.

So too are those living in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and more.

Of note: The IRS said extensions will be applied automatically for individuals and businesses.

Those in eligible areas can make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts until Oct. 16 as well.

Be smart: The extension only applies to federal taxes, and the California Tax Board has yet to announce if it will follow suit.

But, but, but: When the IRS issued its initial extension in January, the state adopted the same deadline just days later.