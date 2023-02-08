Student debt relief on hold for more than a million Californians

Californians signed up in droves for President Biden's student debt relief program, but ongoing legal challenges mean their debt is still in limbo.

Why it matters: About 2.3 million Californians applied for the program last fall, and more than 1.4 million were approved, according to the Biden administration.

Yes, but: Everyone is on hold until the Supreme Court weighs in.

Details: California leads both in applications and approvals, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.

Zoom in: 90% of the potential beneficiaries of the loan forgiveness program earn under $75,000 annually, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Zoom out: The program is on hold due to legal challenges brought by a coalition of GOP-led states, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.

The high court will also review a Texas judge's ruling against the program.

What they're saying: States that sued to stop the plan say it denies some public entities income they earn from loan servicing. They also argue that the plan should have gone through Congress.

The other side: The White House sees student debt relief as a politically popular program, relieving a real burden from millions of people.

What's next: For borrowers who have already applied, the Department of Education is providing updates on its website.