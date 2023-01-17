A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. safety cone at a job site in San Francisco in 2021. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brace yourselves for higher-than-usual energy bills.

What's happening: PG&E says customers should expect energy costs to rise about 24% this winter compared with last winter.

Neither PG&E nor the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was able to share data on how recent storms affected energy use, but colder weather tends to correlate with higher consumption, The San Francisco Standard reports.

Driving the news: A 3.4% statewide annual gas and electric rate hike went into effect Jan. 1.

Plus: High demand for natural gas in combination with a low supply on the West Coast will also drive up costs, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

By the numbers: Electricity prices increased 18.4% in December 2022 from the year prior, while utilities for natural gas services increased 14.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For electric customers, the average bill may rise by $23 a month this winter, according to PG&E. For gas customers, their bill could spike by $44 a month.

What's next: PG&E offers tools to help customers manage their bills and reduce overall energy use.