26 mins ago - News
San Francisco residents face pricey winter utility bills
Brace yourselves for higher-than-usual energy bills.
What's happening: PG&E says customers should expect energy costs to rise about 24% this winter compared with last winter.
- Neither PG&E nor the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was able to share data on how recent storms affected energy use, but colder weather tends to correlate with higher consumption, The San Francisco Standard reports.
Driving the news: A 3.4% statewide annual gas and electric rate hike went into effect Jan. 1.
- Plus: High demand for natural gas in combination with a low supply on the West Coast will also drive up costs, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
By the numbers: Electricity prices increased 18.4% in December 2022 from the year prior, while utilities for natural gas services increased 14.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- For electric customers, the average bill may rise by $23 a month this winter, according to PG&E. For gas customers, their bill could spike by $44 a month.
What's next: PG&E offers tools to help customers manage their bills and reduce overall energy use.
- One tip: Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, which PG&E says will reduce the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain hot water in your house. .
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.