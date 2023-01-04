Five San Francisco stories to watch in 2023

It's 2023! Hope you're settling into that by now.

Driving the news: We're keeping tabs on a handful of important storylines expected this year.

Why it matters: Thousands of headlines will appear atop our screens this year, but these five topics are among those that will shape our city moving forward.

Drug-use sites: There seems to be a consensus among San Francisco politicians that the city should open supervised drug consumption sites.

Supervisors want to spend millions of dollars funding them, but because such sites are still illegal at the state and federal level, Mayor London Breed has been more cautious on the issue.

The board is set to pick up discussion on the matter this month.

Parklets: The city is formalizing its pandemic-era parklet program, which means more regulation and cost to restaurant and bar owners who want to keep their outdoor seating options available.

By April 1, businesses will need to comply with new parklet rules or face fines.

As COVID-19 restrictions have faded, we've already seen parklets starting to disappear across the city.

But more rules and the extra money businesses would have to pay to the city could speed up their demise even faster — a bittersweet goodbye to one of the good things to come out of the pandemic.

Downtown recovery: San Francisco's office vacancy rate in 2022 was 27% — a major uptick from 4% in 2019.

Even if employers are able to lure workers back to the office, are there enough companies left in San Francisco to fill those empty spaces and revitalize our city center?

Neighborhood groups: Last summer, Castro merchants threatened to withhold taxes if the city didn’t address the drug, homelessness and safety related issues in their district. Leaders in the Fillmore District aired similar frustrations last month.

Will neighborhood groups continue to sound the alarm in 2023? And will the city respond in any meaningful way?

We're also watching how a recent court ruling will impact the city's willingness to clear homeless encampments and if it'll prompt local leaders to stand up more shelter beds any faster.

Sporting drama: There's high drama right now with every one of San Francisco's major sports teams, and it's unclear how any will play out.