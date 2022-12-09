San Francisco school district settles lawsuit with Juul

The San Francisco Unified School District on Thursday announced it reached a settlement with Juul Labs.

State of play: SFUSD filed a lawsuit in December 2019 against Juul, alleging the e-cigarette company "relentlessly" targeted its product to kids under age 18, then-Superintendent of Schools Vincent Matthews said at the time.

The settlement is part of a larger agreement the company made in more than 5,000 cases involving about 10,000 plaintiffs.

SFUSD's lawsuit came a few months after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in the city.

Settlement terms were not disclosed, but Juul said it "secured an equity investment to fund the resolution," Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.

Why it matters: The settlement should help SFUSD in its efforts to combat the use of e-cigarettes among students, "who are now addicted to the harmful products, affecting not only their health, but also their learning outcomes while in school," the district said in its complaint.

By the numbers: In 2019, 16% of San Francisco high school students surveyed reported using vapes, compared to 7.1% of SF high schoolers in 2017, according to the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Meanwhile, 31.1% of SF high schoolers surveyed in 2019 said they had used vapes before.

What they're saying: The district is "very pleased with the outcome of this litigation," Superintendent Matt Wayne said in a statement, adding it will help "reduce and deter youth nicotine use."

The other side: Juul still touts itself as a preferred alternative to traditional cigarettes, saying in a statement the settlements help secure "the company's path forward to fulfill its mission to transition adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes while combating underage use."

What to watch: SFUSD said it's still "committed" to pursuing litigation against Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA.