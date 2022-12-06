Jimmy Garoppolo fractured his foot Sunday on this tackle. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The 49ers' win against the Miami Dolphins Sunday was one of the most important — and costly — for a team that's still holding on to Super Bowl dreams.

Catch up quick: Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot less than four minutes into the game — sidelining him for the rest of the season.

With Trey Lance unavailable after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, the Niners relied on their third-string quarterback Brock Purdy — a rookie from Iowa State — to finish the game.

The 33-17 victory made it five in a row for the Niners, who improved to 8-4 on the season.

What they're saying: "It was a huge win, but losing our guy, that's really hard," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said.

Yes, but: Even with Garoppolo out, oddsmakers are still giving the Niners the fifth best chance to win the Super Bowl in February.

That's thanks largely to the 49ers top-rated defense and its electric offensive players, like wide receiver Deebo Samuel and recently acquired running back Christian McCaffrey.

The intrigue: The Niners already added veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to their roster, but questions are swirling whether they'll try to sign Baker Mayfield, released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

💭 Nick’s thought bubble: 2022 has been such a roller coaster of emotions for Niners fans, from the Jimmy G. trade that never happened to Lance’s injury and now, Garoppolo going down.

If the 49ers can win their division and make a playoff run, it'll be a testament to the awesome overall team they are.

On the flip side, if things don’t work out, we'll probably think of this season as the one that "could have been."

What's next: Purdy, the last overall pick in this year's draft, will make the first NFL start of his career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, perhaps the best NFL quarterback of all time.