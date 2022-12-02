San Francisco launches graffiti cleanup program

Small Business Commission president Sharky Laguana, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar paint over graffiti during Wednesday's announcement. Photo: Courtesy of Mayor Breed's office

San Francisco officials say they want to make life easier for small business owners in the city, and this week they did just that.

What's happening: SF Public Works launched a two-year pilot Wednesday that lets business and property owners request city crews to clean up graffiti tags on their buildings for free.

Previously, property owners were responsible for dealing with the markings, but as the Examiner noted, much of that burden fell on the businesses.

If graffiti isn't dealt with, property owners face fines of up to $1,000 per day for not following city ordinances.

What they're saying: "This program is a win for small businesses and property owners," Mayor London Breed said. Referring to the impact of the pandemic, she added: "As San Francisco continues our recovery efforts, it's critical that we stay focused on keeping our city safe and clean."

The program will also "result in graffiti being removed faster and more efficiently," Sharky Laguana, president of the city's Small Business Commission, said.

Details: Public Works established a new six-person crew to handle the graffiti cleanup requests, which can be placed through its 311 system.