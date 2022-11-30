SF Chronicle launches new online photo store

Just in time for the holidays, the SF Chronicle has unveiled its new online photo store, making it possible for readers to hang some of the paper's most iconic shots on their walls.

How it works: To start, the Chronicle selected 200 photos from millions it has archived at its 901 Mission St. office, Mozes Zarate, who helped pull the project together, told Axios.

Interested buyers can browse through the image collection, select a size and have it framed — though doing so can be a bit pricey.

Zarate says they'll continue to add photos to the store, particularly color pictures since most that are currently available are black and white.

Details: Photos range from historic city landmarks, like the Golden Gate Bridge on its opening day, to legendary figures, like the Giants' Willie Mays meeting with then-Vice President Richard Nixon.

What they're saying: "These are conversation pieces," Zarate said. "They're awesome photos, but to me, what makes them special are the stories behind them."

Be smart: If there's a photo from the Chronicle you love, but don't see in the store, you can reach out and order it as long as the paper has the rights to it.

Zoom out: Other publications across the country, like the Seattle Times and New York Times, have online photo stores as well.