Where local SF races landed overnight

It was a good night for San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Why it matters: Though she wasn't up for re-election, five public officials Breed appointed earlier this year — due to school board and district attorney recalls, and a vacant seat in District 6 — were all leading their respective races, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday night.

These appointees faced voters for the first time.

The election results, to an extent, indicate how closely San Francisco voters align with Breed's values and politics, and whether residents connect more with "the establishment," "the skeptics" or "the believers."

By the numbers: 100% of precincts have reported, per the Department of Elections.

In total, 132,296 mail-in ballots have been counted, but expect that number to grow as ballots postmarked by Tuesday come in.

Voter turnout is currently at 31.8%.

Here's where some of the closely-watched, local races stand:

San Francisco Board of Education

The candidates: Three mayor-appointed members — Ann Hsu, Lisa Weissman-Ward and Lainie Motamedi;

Karen Fleshman, a diversity and inclusion consultant;

Alida Fisher, advocacy chair of the SFUSD's Community Advisory Committee for Special Education;

Educator and former school board president Gabriela López, who voters recalled earlier this year.

Weissman-Ward: 22.73% of the vote

Motamedi: 19.91% of the vote

Hsu: 18.44% of the vote

Fisher: 16.58% of the vote

López: 12.39% of the vote

Fleshman: 9.96% of the vote

State of play: The school board has faced intense scrutiny since the beginning of the pandemic. Critics argued members spent too much time focusing on an initiative to rename 44 schools with namesakes connected to slavery, colonization, exploitative practices and more, and changing Lowell High School to a lottery admissions system, instead of getting kids back in the classroom.

Meanwhile, one of Breed's appointees, Hsu, came under fire in July after claiming in a campaign questionnaire that it's difficult to educate Black and brown children because of their "unstable family environments" and "lack of parental encouragement to focus on or value learning."

D4 supervisor race

The candidates: Incumbent Gordon Mar and Joel Engardio, a former journalist for the SF Weekly who now works in PR.

Engardio: 51.76% of the vote

Mar: 48.24% of the vote

Why it matters: Laden with controversy from the start, the District 4 race serves as a barometer for whether the city's westside voters are ready to support Joel Engardio, a candidate who wants to create more housing at all price points, or Gordon Mar, the incumbent who plans to take a more balanced approach to development.

The intrigue: If Engardio's lead holds up, he would be the first to unseat an elected incumbent supervisor since elections switched to be district-based in 2000.

D6 supervisor race

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Honey Mahogany and D6 incumbent Matt Dorsey Photos: Courtesy of Mahogany and Dorsey's respective campaigns

The front-runners: Breed-appointed incumbent Matt Dorsey, who formerly led communications for the San Francisco Police Department, and Honey Mahogany, who worked as an aide to former D6 Supervisor Matt Haney.

Dorsey: 55.22% of the vote

Mahogany: 38.76% of the vote

Why it matters: District 6, as of earlier this year, was considered a progressive district under the leadership of Haney, who succeeded progressive Supervisor Jane Kim.

The results will indicate how progressive the area remains after this year's redistricting relocated the Tenderloin to District 5.

Dorsey, for example, wants police and the criminal justice system to play a greater role in addressing drug dealing in D6, while Mahogany sees value in policing alternatives, like community ambassadors and building more mental health and rehab facilities.

Local Propositions

Prop D: "Affordable Homes Now" would streamline the construction of middle-income housing by removing bureaucratic barriers in the process.

Yes: 49.57%

No: 50.43%

Prop E: "Affordable Housing Production Act," would increase the production of housing for lower-income people by simplifying approval processes.

Yes: 44.55%

No: 55.45%

Prop H: Shift mayoral, district attorney and other local races to presidential election years.

Yes: 69.08%

No: 30.92%

Prop M: Tax on keeping residential units vacant.

Yes: 52.66%

No: 47.34%

Check out all the local results here.