Some San Franciscans are frustrated with the school board, the district supervisors and the mayor.

Yes, but: 63% of respondents to a recent survey said they're still likely to live here three years from now, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Driving the news: Results published Tuesday explore how 1,653 San Franciscans feel about the state of the city and its local leaders.

By the numbers: The survey is relatively comprehensive, but here are some stats that jumped out. The questions ask how good of a job a variety of city leaders have done over the past three years in making SF a better place to live and work.

40% of respondents say the city's Board of Supervisors has done a poor or very poor job.

48% of respondents said the school board has done a poor or very poor job.

23% of respondents said Mayor London Breed is doing an excellent or good job, while 35% said she's doing a poor or very poor job.

Racial tensions in the city endure, with issues of racism and inequality impacting this year's recalls of District Attorney Chesa Boudin and three school board members, as well as the backlash against current school board member Ann Hsu.

Yes, but: When asked how racism impacts the city's ability to solve big problems, 32% of respondents said "a great deal/a lot."

Black respondents felt strongest about the role racism plays, while white respondents felt the least strongly. 52% of Black respondents said "a great deal/a lot" compared to 25% of white respondents.

Go deeper: If you want to learn more about how San Franciscans feel about the city, you can check out all of the survey results over on the Chronicle.