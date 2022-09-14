San Francisco has second-most valuable basketball team worldwide
California is home to eight of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes' latest ranking.
Details: The state has the most teams on the list: eight.
- California's most valuable team is the Los Angeles Rams, with the NFL team ranked third overall at a value of $6.2 billion.
The big picture: Pro sports is big business. Combined, the 50 most valuable teams are worth $222.7 billion.
- The value of those 50 teams is up 30% from more than a year ago, representing the biggest increase in five years, per Forbes.
Zoom in: San Francisco is home to the second-most valuable basketball team in the world (the New York Knicks are No. 1).
- The Golden State Warriors, ranked eighth overall, have increased 115% in value over the past five years to $5.6 billion. Last year, the Dubs were worth $4.7 billion.
- Yes, but: Brace yourselves ... the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a value of $4.08 billion, are worth more than the Giants: The San Francisco baseball team is valued at $3.5 billion.
By the numbers: These are the Cali teams that made the list and their respective rankings:
3. LA Rams ($6.2 billion)
8. Golden State Warriors ($5.6 billion)
10. LA Lakers ($5.5 billion)
12. SF 49ers ($5.2 billion)
26. LA Dodgers ($4.08 billion)
32. LA Chargers ($3.88 billion)
42. SF Giants ($3.5 billion)
46. LA Clippers ($3.3 billion)
Megan's thought bubble: It seems safe to say that the rise of the Warriors' value is at least partly thanks to the dominance of Steph Curry and his splash brother Klay Thompson.
- And let's not forget that the Dubs have won three titles in the last five years.
- Meanwhile, California has the largest population in the U.S., and the 5th biggest economy in the world, so it makes sense we'd have the most valuable sports teams.
Of note: The Bay Area's Oakland Athletics did not make the list, nor did the San Jose Sharks or Earthquakes.
Zoom out: The most valuable team in the world is the Dallas Cowboys at $8 billion.
- The NY Yankees are the most valuable baseball team at $6 billion.
