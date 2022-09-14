2 hours ago - Sports

San Francisco has second-most valuable basketball team worldwide

Megan Rose Dickey
Steph Curry at the Championship Parade after beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in June. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

California is home to eight of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes' latest ranking.

Details: The state has the most teams on the list: eight.

  • California's most valuable team is the Los Angeles Rams, with the NFL team ranked third overall at a value of $6.2 billion.

The big picture: Pro sports is big business. Combined, the 50 most valuable teams are worth $222.7 billion.

  • The value of those 50 teams is up 30% from more than a year ago, representing the biggest increase in five years, per Forbes.

Zoom in: San Francisco is home to the second-most valuable basketball team in the world (the New York Knicks are No. 1).

  • The Golden State Warriors, ranked eighth overall, have increased 115% in value over the past five years to $5.6 billion. Last year, the Dubs were worth $4.7 billion.
  • Yes, but: Brace yourselves ... the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a value of $4.08 billion, are worth more than the Giants: The San Francisco baseball team is valued at $3.5 billion.

By the numbers: These are the Cali teams that made the list and their respective rankings:

3. LA Rams ($6.2 billion)

8. Golden State Warriors ($5.6 billion)

10. LA Lakers ($5.5 billion)

12. SF 49ers ($5.2 billion)

26. LA Dodgers ($4.08 billion)

32. LA Chargers ($3.88 billion)

42. SF Giants ($3.5 billion)

46. LA Clippers ($3.3 billion)

Megan's thought bubble: It seems safe to say that the rise of the Warriors' value is at least partly thanks to the dominance of Steph Curry and his splash brother Klay Thompson.

  • And let's not forget that the Dubs have won three titles in the last five years.
  • Meanwhile, California has the largest population in the U.S., and the 5th biggest economy in the world, so it makes sense we'd have the most valuable sports teams.

Of note: The Bay Area's Oakland Athletics did not make the list, nor did the San Jose Sharks or Earthquakes.

Zoom out: The most valuable team in the world is the Dallas Cowboys at $8 billion.

  • The NY Yankees are the most valuable baseball team at $6 billion.
