California is home to eight of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes' latest ranking.

Details: The state has the most teams on the list: eight.

California's most valuable team is the Los Angeles Rams, with the NFL team ranked third overall at a value of $6.2 billion.

The big picture: Pro sports is big business. Combined, the 50 most valuable teams are worth $222.7 billion.

The value of those 50 teams is up 30% from more than a year ago, representing the biggest increase in five years, per Forbes.

Zoom in: San Francisco is home to the second-most valuable basketball team in the world (the New York Knicks are No. 1).

The Golden State Warriors, ranked eighth overall, have increased 115% in value over the past five years to $5.6 billion. Last year, the Dubs were worth $4.7 billion.

Yes, but: Brace yourselves ... the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a value of $4.08 billion, are worth more than the Giants: The San Francisco baseball team is valued at $3.5 billion.

By the numbers: These are the Cali teams that made the list and their respective rankings:

3. LA Rams ($6.2 billion)

8. Golden State Warriors ($5.6 billion)

10. LA Lakers ($5.5 billion)

12. SF 49ers ($5.2 billion)

26. LA Dodgers ($4.08 billion)

32. LA Chargers ($3.88 billion)

42. SF Giants ($3.5 billion)

46. LA Clippers ($3.3 billion)

Megan's thought bubble: It seems safe to say that the rise of the Warriors' value is at least partly thanks to the dominance of Steph Curry and his splash brother Klay Thompson.

And let's not forget that the Dubs have won three titles in the last five years.

Meanwhile, California has the largest population in the U.S., and the 5th biggest economy in the world, so it makes sense we'd have the most valuable sports teams.

Of note: The Bay Area's Oakland Athletics did not make the list, nor did the San Jose Sharks or Earthquakes.

Zoom out: The most valuable team in the world is the Dallas Cowboys at $8 billion.