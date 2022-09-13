8-year-old wins San Francisco's top guac honors

Saturday marked the 11th annual "Guac Off," a cooking competition hosted, in part, by Roll Over Easy radio hosts Chris Bunting and Luke Spray.

This year's winner: 8-year-old Eve Shappell, a second grader at the New School of San Francisco, who beat out over 40 other participants.

Details: Eve's dish — dubbed "Somewhere Avo the Rainbow" — included colorful rows of homemade salsa, elote and of course, very limey guacamole.

What they're saying: "I always wanted to make big food and I always wanted to make some sort of rainbow food ... Like, why not add color?" Eve told us. "I just thought it would really stand out."

Pro tip: You gotta watch the video of Eve's victory announcement.

Eve stands next to her culinary creation, "Somewhere Avo the Rainbow." Photo: courtesy of Jarrod Shappell

For winning, Eve received the Guac Off championship belt (passed on from the previous champ), a Fog & Gold flag, a trophy, and free bowling at Mission Bowling Club.

What's next: The 8-year-old says next year she might incorporate something "shiny or sparkly," so expect to see some edible glitter.