8-year-old wins San Francisco's top guac honors
Saturday marked the 11th annual "Guac Off," a cooking competition hosted, in part, by Roll Over Easy radio hosts Chris Bunting and Luke Spray.
This year's winner: 8-year-old Eve Shappell, a second grader at the New School of San Francisco, who beat out over 40 other participants.
Details: Eve's dish — dubbed "Somewhere Avo the Rainbow" — included colorful rows of homemade salsa, elote and of course, very limey guacamole.
What they're saying: "I always wanted to make big food and I always wanted to make some sort of rainbow food ... Like, why not add color?" Eve told us. "I just thought it would really stand out."
- Pro tip: You gotta watch the video of Eve's victory announcement.
For winning, Eve received the Guac Off championship belt (passed on from the previous champ), a Fog & Gold flag, a trophy, and free bowling at Mission Bowling Club.
What's next: The 8-year-old says next year she might incorporate something "shiny or sparkly," so expect to see some edible glitter.
- As for tips for future Guac Off competitors, Eve says to consider putting something together that "nobody else would ever make and that would be really good."
