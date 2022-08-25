A candidate for the upcoming District 4 supervisor race, Leanna Louie, referred to a local reporter as a "Nazi" on social media posts published on Tuesday.

What's happening: In the Facebook and Instagram posts, which have since been deleted, Louie capitalized "NAZI" in Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi's last name.

Eskenazi, who is Jewish, reported on the potential issues surrounding her candidacy earlier this month, including questions regarding her permanent address and an alleged voter fraud instance involving Louie that the Department of Elections has since referred to the district attorney's office.

In the posts, Louie said "it was so nice to talk with a journalist who actually had a dialogue with me," referring to a reporter she spoke with at KQED. The candidate added that Eskenazi "talked over me and didn't write down any of my responses."

What they're saying: "I expressed my frustration with Joe's barrage of news articles in a highly insensitive, inappropriate and uncharacteristic manner," Louie tweeted early Wednesday morning. "This formatting of his surname was in poor taste and I want to sincerely apologize."

Eskenazi said in a statement that he was "used to stuff like this ever since grade school when they teach non-Jews what the Holocaust is."

He added that Louie should apologize to the sources from his articles who she referred to as being part of the "Weather Underground," a domestic terrorist group dating back to the late 1960s and '70s.

What's next: Politicians around the city, including Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Aaron Peskin, have called on Louie to withdraw from the race.