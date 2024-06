🌮 Rubio's Coastal Grill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — its second time in less than four years — with the intent of selling the business, days after closing 13 local restaurants. (Union-Tribune)

🌡️ The National Weather Service issued an excessive-heat warning for San Diego County deserts through Friday, with high temperatures expected to reach 113°F. (City News Service)

🛏️ City-funded shelter beds could plunge from 1,830 to about 1,120 next year if officials can't locate new locations to replace shelters that are expected to shut down in the coming months. (Voice of San Diego)