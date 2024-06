βœ‚οΈ Leaders of the movement to make La Jolla its own city have kicked off their signature-gathering effort to put the issue to a vote. (Union-Tribune)

πŸ›οΈ Ebony Shelton is the new top official in San Diego County government, after the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved her selection Tuesday. (City News Service)

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡³ Migrants entering the country through San Diego in April came from 98 countries. (New York Times)