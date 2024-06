Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is banned for life from the MLB for betting on the sport, the league announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Marcano's punishment is the latest chapter in professional sports' adjustment to legalized gambling, an $11 billion industry last year that has become a cash-cow partner of sports leagues and media.

Driving the news: The league banned Marcano and suspended four other players, including Padres minor leaguer Jay Groome, after a legal sports betting operator turned over information to the league.

Marcano bet more than $150,000 on nearly 400 baseball games — including some that involved his team, then the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He did not play in any of those games, due to a knee injury.

Catch up quick: The Padres signed Marcano out of Venezuela in 2016 and traded him to the Pirates in 2021.