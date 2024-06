⚾ Major League Baseball is investigating Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for allegedly betting on games while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He faces a lifetime ban from the league. (Wall Street Journal)

🗳️ Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday was elected the first woman president of Mexico. The election marked the first time Mexican nationals in San Diego could vote at the Mexican consulate downtown. (Union-Tribune)

🦈 Beaches in Del Mar remained closed Monday following a Sunday morning shark attack. (CBS 8)