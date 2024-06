🦈 A 46-year-old swimmer suffered "significant" injuries from a shark attack Sunday morning in Del Mar. Officials closed two miles of nearby beaches until Tuesday. (CBS 8)

👮🏼 David Nisleit, chief of police for San Diego, is gearing up for his last week on the job after six years as the city's top cop and 36 years on the force. (Union-Tribune)

🚨 Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in San Diego on Friday for a fundraiser and was met by protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. One protester was arrested. (NBC 7)