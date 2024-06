πŸ”₯ Fire and safety officials with San Diego County say they have new tools that will make emergency evacuations smoother and more precise. (KPBS)

🀝 Ebony Shelton, San Diego County's finance chief, will become its top unelected official, Board Chair Nora Vargas announced. Shelton will be the first Black woman to serve as the county's top executive. (Union-Tribune)

πŸ’Έ San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan invested in Unrivaled β€” a new​​ player-owned 3-on-3 basketball league set to offer the highest average salary in women's pro sports history. (CNBC)

πŸ‘©β€βš–οΈ Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial Thursday, introducing unprecedented legal and political questions to the 2024 presidential campaign. (Axios)