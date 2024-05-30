May 30, 2024 - Things to Do

Things to do in San Diego this weekend

Two runners celebrate with beers after a half marathon.

Runners celebrate in Waterfront Park after finishing the Rock 'n' Roll half marathon. Photo: Joe Scarnici via Getty Images

June gloom is on the horizon, but there's a lot of fun to be had this weekend even with partly cloudy skies.

Here are some weekend plans, including music festivals, Rock 'n' Roll races and dog-friendly parties.

Friday

🎪 Cirque du Syrah

Circus acts, cabaret, live jazz and a French 75 station are awaiting at Vin de Syrah's 15th anniversary party.

🎸 North Park Music Fest

Listen to the blues, rock or indie-pop bands at this kid-friendly two-day festival featuring three stages and a lineup that won't disappoint.

  • When and where: 4-10pm Friday and 12-10pm Saturday at the North Park mini park
  • Cost: $45 for 1-day passes, $60 for 2-day passes, free for kids

🤠 Jordan Davis concert

Have a "Damn Good Time" with country music stars at the newly renovated venue outside Petco Park.

Saturday

🏃🏼‍♀️ Rock 'n' Roll races

Run your heart out (or cheer on runners) in the marathon, half marathon or 5K races through San Diego's downtown neighborhoods.

  • You can still register at the free health and fitness expo at Waterfront Park on Friday and Saturday, which is also open to the public.
  • When and where: The 5K starts at 7am Saturday at Presidents Way & Park Boulevard. The half and full marathons start at 6:15am Sunday at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park.
  • Cost: Prices vary by race, but cheering for your friends is free!

🏳️‍🌈 Pride by the Beach Oceanside

Celebrate the start of Pride Month at this street festival with live entertainment, local food and retail vendors and LGBTQ+ resources.

🍻 Duck Foot Brewing 9th anniversary party

Grab a beer and enjoy Duck Foot's annual party featuring 35 taps, a live DJ, food trucks, games and comedy.

  • Cost: Tickets are $30-$50 for 5-ounce tasters, plus a glass

🎶 Cody Jinks at Rady Shell

Enjoy some acoustic, outlaw country music and a sunset at the picturesque waterfront venue.

🍗 Wing fest

Chow down on chicken wings from local vendors with samplings of sauces and spirits, plus live music.

  • When and where: Noon-6pm at Ruocco Park downtown on the waterfront.
  • Cost: Tickets are $40-$70

Sunday

🪴 Cacti and succulents galore

Browse and bring home unique succulents and cacti from dozens of plant vendors at this summer show and sale.

🐶 Pupapalooza

Drink, shop and party with your pup at this summer festival, featuring picnic photo ops and dog adoptions.

  • When and where: ​​Noon-4pm at Garden at the Bay at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort.
  • Cost: Free

🥂 Lesbian brunch at Cielo

Party with queer womxn and friends at this rooftop brunch bash with champagne specials and live DJs.

When and where: 11am-6pm at Cielo Rooftop Lounge in Gaslamp

Cost: Free, RSVP for tables

