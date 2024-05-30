Share on email (opens in new window)

Runners celebrate in Waterfront Park after finishing the Rock 'n' Roll half marathon. Photo: Joe Scarnici via Getty Images

June gloom is on the horizon, but there's a lot of fun to be had this weekend even with partly cloudy skies. Here are some weekend plans, including music festivals, Rock 'n' Roll races and dog-friendly parties.

Friday

🎪 Cirque du Syrah

Circus acts, cabaret, live jazz and a French 75 station are awaiting at Vin de Syrah's 15th anniversary party.

When and where: 7pm at Vin de Syrah wine and cocktail parlor on Fifth Avenue in Gaslamp

7pm at Vin de Syrah wine and cocktail parlor on Fifth Avenue in Gaslamp Cost: Free, but RSVP

🎸 North Park Music Fest

Listen to the blues, rock or indie-pop bands at this kid-friendly two-day festival featuring three stages and a lineup that won't disappoint.

When and where: 4-10pm Friday and 12-10pm Saturday at the North Park mini park

4-10pm Friday and 12-10pm Saturday at the North Park mini park Cost: $45 for 1-day passes, $60 for 2-day passes, free for kids

🤠 Jordan Davis concert

Have a "Damn Good Time" with country music stars at the newly renovated venue outside Petco Park.

When and where : 7-11pm (doors open 5:30pm) at Gallagher Square

: 7-11pm (doors open 5:30pm) at Gallagher Square Cost: Tickets are $62+

Saturday

🏃🏼‍♀️ Rock 'n' Roll races

Run your heart out (or cheer on runners) in the marathon, half marathon or 5K races through San Diego's downtown neighborhoods.

You can still register at the free health and fitness expo at Waterfront Park on Friday and Saturday, which is also open to the public.

When and where: The 5K starts at 7am Saturday at Presidents Way & Park Boulevard. The half and full marathons start at 6:15am Sunday at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park.

The 5K starts at 7am Saturday at Presidents Way & Park Boulevard. The half and full marathons start at 6:15am Sunday at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park. Cost: Prices vary by race, but cheering for your friends is free!

🏳️‍🌈 Pride by the Beach Oceanside

Celebrate the start of Pride Month at this street festival with live entertainment, local food and retail vendors and LGBTQ+ resources.

When and where: Noon-6pm around the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza and Pier View Way

Noon-6pm around the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza and Pier View Way Cost: Free

🍻 Duck Foot Brewing 9th anniversary party

Grab a beer and enjoy Duck Foot's annual party featuring 35 taps, a live DJ, food trucks, games and comedy.

When and Where: Noon-9:30pm at Duck Foot's Miramar brewery and tasting room

Cost: Tickets are $30-$50 for 5-ounce tasters, plus a glass

🎶 Cody Jinks at Rady Shell

Enjoy some acoustic, outlaw country music and a sunset at the picturesque waterfront venue.

🍗 Wing fest

Chow down on chicken wings from local vendors with samplings of sauces and spirits, plus live music.

When and where: Noon-6pm at Ruocco Park downtown on the waterfront.

Noon-6pm at Ruocco Park downtown on the waterfront. Cost: Tickets are $40-$70

Sunday

🪴 Cacti and succulents galore

Browse and bring home unique succulents and cacti from dozens of plant vendors at this summer show and sale.

When and where: 11am-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday at the Casa del Prado in Balboa Park

11am-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday at the Casa del Prado in Balboa Park Cost: Free

🐶 Pupapalooza

Drink, shop and party with your pup at this summer festival, featuring picnic photo ops and dog adoptions.

When and where: ​​Noon-4pm at Garden at the Bay at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort.

​​Noon-4pm at Garden at the Bay at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort. Cost: Free

🥂 Lesbian brunch at Cielo

Party with queer womxn and friends at this rooftop brunch bash with champagne specials and live DJs.

When and where: 11am-6pm at Cielo Rooftop Lounge in Gaslamp

Cost: Free, RSVP for tables