June gloom is on the horizon, but there's a lot of fun to be had this weekend even with partly cloudy skies.
Here are some weekend plans, including music festivals, Rock 'n' Roll races and dog-friendly parties.
Friday
🎪 Cirque du Syrah
Circus acts, cabaret, live jazz and a French 75 station are awaiting at Vin de Syrah's 15th anniversary party.
🎸 North Park Music Fest
Listen to the blues, rock or indie-pop bands at this kid-friendly two-day festival featuring three stages and a lineup that won't disappoint.
- When and where: 4-10pm Friday and 12-10pm Saturday at the North Park mini park
- Cost: $45 for 1-day passes, $60 for 2-day passes, free for kids
🤠 Jordan Davis concert
Have a "Damn Good Time" with country music stars at the newly renovated venue outside Petco Park.
Saturday
🏃🏼♀️ Rock 'n' Roll races
Run your heart out (or cheer on runners) in the marathon, half marathon or 5K races through San Diego's downtown neighborhoods.
- You can still register at the free health and fitness expo at Waterfront Park on Friday and Saturday, which is also open to the public.
- When and where: The 5K starts at 7am Saturday at Presidents Way & Park Boulevard. The half and full marathons start at 6:15am Sunday at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park.
- Cost: Prices vary by race, but cheering for your friends is free!
🏳️🌈 Pride by the Beach Oceanside
Celebrate the start of Pride Month at this street festival with live entertainment, local food and retail vendors and LGBTQ+ resources.
🍻 Duck Foot Brewing 9th anniversary party
Grab a beer and enjoy Duck Foot's annual party featuring 35 taps, a live DJ, food trucks, games and comedy.
- Cost: Tickets are $30-$50 for 5-ounce tasters, plus a glass
🎶 Cody Jinks at Rady Shell
Enjoy some acoustic, outlaw country music and a sunset at the picturesque waterfront venue.
🍗 Wing fest
Chow down on chicken wings from local vendors with samplings of sauces and spirits, plus live music.
- When and where: Noon-6pm at Ruocco Park downtown on the waterfront.
- Cost: Tickets are $40-$70
Sunday
🪴 Cacti and succulents galore
Browse and bring home unique succulents and cacti from dozens of plant vendors at this summer show and sale.
🐶 Pupapalooza
Drink, shop and party with your pup at this summer festival, featuring picnic photo ops and dog adoptions.
- When and where: Noon-4pm at Garden at the Bay at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort.
- Cost: Free
🥂 Lesbian brunch at Cielo
Party with queer womxn and friends at this rooftop brunch bash with champagne specials and live DJs.
When and where: 11am-6pm at Cielo Rooftop Lounge in Gaslamp
Cost: Free, RSVP for tables