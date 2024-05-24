The Lineup: SANDAG interim CEO resigns

🚎 Coleen Clementson, interim CEO at SANDAG, has resigned from the scandal-plagued transportation agency and will depart before the new chief takes over in mid-June. (Axios San Diego)

🌊 Oceanside voters in November will decide whether to extend a half-cent sales tax that has paid for infrastructure, police and homelessness services since it was implemented in 2017. (Voice of San Diego)

🎨 James Hubbell, San Diego's visionary artist, died at 92 earlier this month, but his artistic fingerprints remain all over San Diego County. (KPBS)