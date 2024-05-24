37 mins ago - News

The Lineup: SANDAG interim CEO resigns

headshot
headshot
A trolley departs Santa Fe Depot

Santa Fe Depot in San Diego. Photo: Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

🚎 Coleen Clementson, interim CEO at SANDAG, has resigned from the scandal-plagued transportation agency and will depart before the new chief takes over in mid-June. (Axios San Diego)

🌊 Oceanside voters in November will decide whether to extend a half-cent sales tax that has paid for infrastructure, police and homelessness services since it was implemented in 2017. (Voice of San Diego)

🎨 James Hubbell, San Diego's visionary artist, died at 92 earlier this month, but his artistic fingerprints remain all over San Diego County. (KPBS)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Diego in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more