The Lineup: Local news roundup

🏗️ Fashion Valley is getting a new look, with the owner announcing a redevelopment plan that will put 850 luxury condos in place of JCPenney once the retailer closes its store there in 2025. (CBS 8)

🚔 San Diego's Commission on Police Practices has been up and running for a year, but it's still a far cry from the oversight body supporters envisioned when 75% of city voters approved its creation in 2020. (KPBS)

📋 San Diego County is looking to operate a day center for recently arrived migrants after accepting $19.6 million in federal funds to pay for the service. (Union-Tribune)

