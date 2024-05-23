❓Local Olympics trivia
Speaking of Olympic athletes … have you visited the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center?
Why it matters: U.S. and international athletes across more than 20 professional, collegiate and Olympic sports train at the 155-acre complex, which is owned by the city of Chula Vista.
Now, time for some trivia!
How many U.S. athletes that trained here won gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games? (4, 10, 18 or 23)
- How many U.S. athletes that trained here won gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games? (4, 10, 18 or 23)
- Tiebreaker: Can you name any?
Hint: The champions competed in track and field, BMX and swimming events.
