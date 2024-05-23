1 hour ago - News

❓Local Olympics trivia

Illustration of the Olympic rings behind a podium. The top 3 rings of the symbol are bronze, silver, and gold medals.

Speaking of Olympic athletes … have you visited the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center?

Why it matters: U.S. and international athletes across more than 20 professional, collegiate and Olympic sports train at the 155-acre complex, which is owned by the city of Chula Vista.

Now, time for some trivia!

  • How many U.S. athletes that trained here won gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games? (4, 10, 18 or 23)
  • Tiebreaker: Can you name any?

Hint: The champions competed in track and field, BMX and swimming events.

