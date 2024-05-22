The Lineup: Endangered-monkey birth

🦠 San Diego-based biotech company Cue Health, which had the first FDA-approved home COVID-19 test, is shutting down Friday and laying off all its workers.

🐒 A baby François' langur, an endangered monkey breed, was born last month at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance — a first since 2019. (NBC 7)

🏥 San Diego County and UCSD Health are a step closer to expanding psychiatric care to Medi-Cal patients and adding up to 40 treatment beds at the university's medical center near SDSU. (City News Service)

🚢 Celebrated interior designer Paul Basile is helming a multimillion-dollar renovation of the former Fiddler's Green space near the entrance to Shelter Island. It'll become The Boatyard, a steak-and-seafood restaurant with a speakeasy scheduled to open in mid-2025. (San Diego Magazine)