⛪ Families in at least two federal lawsuits are challenging California's ban that prevents public-school funding from going to religious instruction and schools, saying it's discriminatory. (Union-Tribune)

An investigation is underway after an SDPD officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man in the Morena area. (10 News)

🛥️ The U.S. Navy launched its second unmanned boat squadron this month — this one out of San Diego — as it continues to explore autonomous technology. (KPBS)