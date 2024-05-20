May 20, 2024 - News

The Lineup: Local news roundup

🏭 The Port of San Diego is expected to dedicate $10.4 million over the next six years to combat negative impacts from waterfront industrial activity in Barrio Logan and National City. (Union-Tribune)

🏫 San Diego Unified announced late last week it is rescinding 96% of the layoff notices it issued to teachers in March. (Voice of San Diego)

🛣️ A UCSD professor and her students are using Normal Heights to demonstrate how alleys represent underutilized public spaces. (KPBS)

