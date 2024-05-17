The Lineup: Catch up quick

🦠 An invasive algae is spreading in San Diego Bay, leading the Port of San Diego to extend its emergency declaration in hopes of taming the Caulerpa prolifera, which is native to Florida's tropical waters. (NBC 7)

💊 Pharmaceutical company Takeda is shutting down its San Diego office as part of a broad restructuring that will leave 300 workers either laid off or forced to relocate. (Union-Tribune)

👩🏻‍⚖️ Jason Hughes, the broker at the center of the city of San Diego's 101 Ash Street scandal, won't lose his real estate license, for now, after a judge overturned a state regulator's decision pending Hughes' appeal. (Union-Tribune)