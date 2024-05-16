San Diego weekend events: Free festivals, a title fight and border photography

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Wailers headline the free, two-day Fiesta del Sol festival in Solana Beach this weekend. Photo: Harmony Gerber/WireImage)

Hopefully you spend some of this weekend surfing in bioluminescent waves, but if not, here's a list of great events to help you fill out your weekend.

Friday

🍷 Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival

Drink wine, ride in hot air balloons and watch performances by the Stone Temple Pilots, Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Thorogood at this three-day festival.

When and where : 3-10pm Fri., 6am-10pm Sat., 6am-6pm Sun. at Lake Skinner Recreation Area

: 3-10pm Fri., 6am-10pm Sat., 6am-6pm Sun. at Lake Skinner Recreation Area Cost: $60+ per day

🥏 San Diego Growlers

Huck a disc while San Diego's professional ultimate frisbee team takes on the Portland Nitro.

When and where : 7pm at Mission Bay High School

: 7pm at Mission Bay High School Cost: $18, kids under 12 free

🎙️ The Lyrical Groove: Spoken Soul and Songversations

Take in the group's performance of spoken word/hip hop as part of UCSD's Intersections concert series at the school's downtown building.

When and where : 7-8:30pm at the Guggenheim Theatre at UCSD's Park & Market

: 7-8:30pm at the Guggenheim Theatre at UCSD's Park & Market Cost: $25-$35

🎸 Tegan and Sara

Check out the indie-pop duo on the beautiful waterfront of San Diego Bay.

When and where : 7:30pm at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

: 7:30pm at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay Cost: $47.50

Saturday

🌏 Asian Pacific Cultural Festival of San Diego

Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring children's arts and crafts, martial arts and cooking demos and cultural exhibitions.

When and where : noon-8pm at Mira Mesa Community Park

: noon-8pm at Mira Mesa Community Park Cost: Free

🥊 Top Rank Boxing

Watch Emanuel Navarrette and Denys Berinchyk square off for the WBO world lightweight championship, after San Diego's own Giovani Santillan fights in the co-feature bout.

When and where : 4pm at Pechanga Arena

: 4pm at Pechanga Arena Cost: $25+

📷 Looking Back at Today: 45 Years on the Border

Hear a lecture by famed border photographer Don Bartletti to accompany his exhibition at the Photographer's Eye Collective.

When and where : 3-4:30pm at the Grand Theatre in Escondido

: 3-4:30pm at the Grand Theatre in Escondido Cost: $10

🪁 Ocean Beach Kite Festival

Build, design, fly or watch kites at the Kiwanis Club's 77th annual event.

When and where : 10am to 3pm at Robb Athletic Field

: 10am to 3pm at Robb Athletic Field Cost: Free

Sunday

🎤 Los Yesterdays

See the Latino neo-soul stars along with Vicky Tafoya and Thee Heart Tones.

When and where : 7pm at House of Blues

: 7pm at House of Blues Cost: $35.25

🏉 San Diego Legion

Cheer on our professional rugby team against the New England Free Jacks.

When and where : 1pm at Snapdragon Stadium

: 1pm at Snapdragon Stadium Cost: $20+

🌞 Fiesta del Sol

Enjoy a free two-day beach festival headlined by Mustache Harbor (Saturday) and the Wailers and Ozomatli (Sunday).