San Diego weekend events: Free festivals, a title fight and border photography

Hopefully you spend some of this weekend surfing in bioluminescent waves, but if not, here's a list of great events to help you fill out your weekend.
Friday
🍷 Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival
Drink wine, ride in hot air balloons and watch performances by the Stone Temple Pilots, Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Thorogood at this three-day festival.
- When and where: 3-10pm Fri., 6am-10pm Sat., 6am-6pm Sun. at Lake Skinner Recreation Area
- Cost: $60+ per day
🥏 San Diego Growlers
Huck a disc while San Diego's professional ultimate frisbee team takes on the Portland Nitro.
🎙️ The Lyrical Groove: Spoken Soul and Songversations
Take in the group's performance of spoken word/hip hop as part of UCSD's Intersections concert series at the school's downtown building.
- When and where: 7-8:30pm at the Guggenheim Theatre at UCSD's Park & Market
- Cost: $25-$35
🎸 Tegan and Sara
Check out the indie-pop duo on the beautiful waterfront of San Diego Bay.
- When and where: 7:30pm at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
- Cost: $47.50
Saturday
🌏 Asian Pacific Cultural Festival of San Diego
Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring children's arts and crafts, martial arts and cooking demos and cultural exhibitions.
- When and where: noon-8pm at Mira Mesa Community Park
- Cost: Free
🥊 Top Rank Boxing
Watch Emanuel Navarrette and Denys Berinchyk square off for the WBO world lightweight championship, after San Diego's own Giovani Santillan fights in the co-feature bout.
- When and where: 4pm at Pechanga Arena
- Cost: $25+
📷 Looking Back at Today: 45 Years on the Border
Hear a lecture by famed border photographer Don Bartletti to accompany his exhibition at the Photographer's Eye Collective.
- When and where: 3-4:30pm at the Grand Theatre in Escondido
- Cost: $10
🪁 Ocean Beach Kite Festival
Build, design, fly or watch kites at the Kiwanis Club's 77th annual event.
- When and where: 10am to 3pm at Robb Athletic Field
- Cost: Free
Sunday
🎤 Los Yesterdays
See the Latino neo-soul stars along with Vicky Tafoya and Thee Heart Tones.
- When and where: 7pm at House of Blues
- Cost: $35.25
🏉 San Diego Legion
Cheer on our professional rugby team against the New England Free Jacks.
- When and where: 1pm at Snapdragon Stadium
- Cost: $20+
🌞 Fiesta del Sol
Enjoy a free two-day beach festival headlined by Mustache Harbor (Saturday) and the Wailers and Ozomatli (Sunday).
- When and where: 9am - 10pm Sat., 9am-8pm Sun. at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach
- Cost: Free